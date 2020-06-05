TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy Mayor Robin Oda issued a proclamation Thursday, calling on city leaders to improve community relations with minorities.
To do so, they are in the process of reviving the Human Relations Commission.
All Troy residents are welcome to apply by clicking here.
The deadline is June 10 before midnight.
- How to apply for Troy’s Human Relations Commission
