DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — November started off with near record high temperatures. The warmth continues today, but how does it stack up against previous federal elections in the Miami Valley, and does it affect voter turnout?

While this year’s election day will not be breaking any temperature records, it is an above average day with temperatures getting to around 60 degrees. In 2020, we saw a warmer election day. The last time the area saw rain was in 2018.

Studies show that voter turnout is higher when it is dry and warmer. A study published in the Frontiers in Psychology Journal for each increase of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, voter turnout increased by 0.14%.

Another study published in the Journal of Politics found that for every inch of rain, voter turnout was reduced by just under 1%. We spoke to voters today, and that was not the sentiment when asked if they would still get out to vote in bad weather.

Hunter Wiltshire said, “I’m pretty dedicated to getting out here. It’s an important thing for us to get out and cast our vote and let our opinions be heard.”

Bob Calhoun said, “Oh absolutely. It’s part of a constitutional right.”

Richard McBride said, “I do. You need to vote. Regardless of what the weather is doing.”

You can read the Frontiers in Psychology study here and the Journal of Politics study here.