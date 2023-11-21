DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the shooting at Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, a local activist and CEO speaks about what it’s like to survive a mass shooting.

Dion Green survived the Oregon District Mass Shooting, but lost his father, Derrick Fudge that night. Since then, he’s been supporting survivors like himself.

“You can never be the person you was before. You always change, so the community will change,” said Green.

After his father’s death, Green started the Fudge Foundation, a non-profit that support victims of all violence including, but not limited to, gun violence.

Green says after situations like a mass shooting, individuals become extra cautious. Trying to figure out the exits and entrances, for example, without even thinking about it.

“They don’t think they’re doing it. It becomes natural to us, when you just know where the doors and where people can walk the way you just, you just pay attention,” said Green.

A big part of Green’s message is how painful memories and reminders can come at any time.

“Our moments don’t come between seven and four. Our moments don’t come during business hours. Ours come at 3 a.m. at night. 4 am. at night. When you can’t sleep. Flashbacks, this, this and that. Cold sweats. So, I always tell them, call me anytime. And trust me, they do,” said Green.

According to Green, who has traveled across the country to support other victims of violence, the best thing people can do to support a survivor is to simply be there.

“And don’t think because you see them all smiling that they’re okay because this is just a surface,” said Green.

Support from family and friends is crucial. Survivors need to be able to lean on them for support and let them know they can talk about what happened, and what they witnessed, when ready.

There’s no quick fix to heal and move on from situations like this. Green says it’s going to take time, for the individual and the community, to feel comfortable again.

Green advises to speak up if you see some different behavior in someone you know because it just might save a loved one’s life, or yours.

The Fudge Foundation holds support groups every Thursday, with the next scheduled for Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are held via Zoom. For more information or to join, visit the Fudge Foundation website.