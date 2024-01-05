DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Artificial Intelligence has made its way into local restaurants, who are now using AI to take orders in the drive-thru.

Since the loss of staffing due to the pandemic, many restaurants have incorporated technology to help support business operations. Chuck Doran, the co-owner of 12 Dayton-area Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken locations, was part of the restauranteurs looking to elevate their company’s approach to tech.

Nine months into the pandemic, High Auto offered Doran the opportunity to be a test market for their new drive-thru order taking system. The system runs off AI and is called High Resolution. Doran says the software alleviates stresses of an understaffed restaurant.

“They have to do two to three people’s jobs because you don’t have the staff. And it does help you in inventory management and production,” said Chuck Doran, Lee’s franchise owner.

According to Lee’s, the technology has been between 90 and 96% accurate. Employees still listen to every order, but get an early start on preparing food as the order comes in. For the 4 to 10% times things don’t go quite right, staff can takeover.

“Whenever High Auto gets confused or messes something up, they can step in and take it from there,” said Cameron Langer, marketing director for Lee’s Dayton locations.

Economic experts say much of the restaurant industry has yet to recover from worker loss during the pandemic and will continue to use technology to fill those gaps.

Jared Pincin, associate professor of economics at Cedarville University says these technological advances move society forward and can create new workforce opportunities.

“This technology has not led to widespread job loss or wages going down or misery. We’ve seen the exact opposite,” said Pincin.

Doran told 2 NEWS the sky is the limit for AI technology and its integration into other parts of the restaurant. Lee’s is not alone in this expansion of tech; McDonalds announced last year it’s partnering with google to install AI upgrades in its restaurants.