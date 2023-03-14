DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This will be the first NCAA Tournament with legalized sports betting in Ohio, and some are worried about the consequences for the players taking the court.

Several fans that 2 NEWS spoke with said that they are worried about how the tournament will go with legalized sports betting. It may impact the players emotionally and put unnecessary pressure on the teams.

Other fans, however, fully support the new venture.

Outside of New York, Ohio has had the fastest start to sports betting. 68 million Americans are expected to place a bet on the tournament this year, according to the American Gambling Association.

Officials add that gamblers should never reach out to players after placing wages.

For those who do wish to place bets, officials advise them to keep a budget and to know their limit, while keeping it social and fun.