DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to marketing experts at American Express Business Blueprint, two out of three business owners said this holiday season will make or break their financial year.

In preparation for the holiday season, many small businesses increased their marketing budget, and amped up their presence online.

Mariah Barret, owner of Wild Whiskers, is a small business in Dayton who did exactly that.

“Social media for sure has been like the big thing that I’ve focused on,” said Barret.

Barret’s pet store just opened a few weeks ago, but she wanted to be sure to include festive offerings to her customers.

“Just like the holiday themed items brought in quite a few people for those. And then my windows, I did the whimsical Windows contest, so lots of people were coming to check that out and then coming in,” said Barret.

Though she’s only just opened her business, Barret is focused on collaborating with other businesses in the area, hopeful people throughout the community will continue to support.

“And I think it’s really important because you’re not only just, you know, buying your cat or dog, you know, their food, but like you’re supporting me and my family and the community in the area,” said Barret.

Efforts like these make all the difference this time of year says Brett Sussman, Vice President of Marketing at American Express Business Blueprint.

“I mean, the holiday season continues to be a critical time of year, and that’s particularly pronounced in some industries like retail. And so that is why I think small businesses owners are just throwing a variety of tactics,” said Sussman.

Wild Whiskers will hold its grand opening Jan. 20 at its location at 33 South St. Clair Street, Suite 2 in Dayton.