DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study from AAA finds that despite the risks, drivers continue to engage with risky behaviors on roadways.

The report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety identifies six types of drivers by analyzing risky driving behaviors. The most common dangerous behaviors were speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

“The holidays are considered a time of warmth and happiness. But those images can be marred by heavier traffic congestion, the hustle and bustle of shopping, family tensions and overwhelming expectations,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at AAA. “When drivers bring holiday stress and heightened emotions to the roadway, the results can be deadly.”

Aggressive driving includes a whole host of unsafe driving behaviors, like weaving through traffic, running traffic lights, tailgating and speeding. When aggressive driving becomes extreme or violent, road rage can erupt.

The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index survey developed these six driver profiles by examining patterns of self-reported risky driving behaviors among a large group of drivers. These include:

Safe Drivers (41.2%) – Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviors. More women (57%) than men composed the Safe Drivers group.



(41.2%) – Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviors. More women (57%) than men composed the Safe Drivers group. Speeding Drivers (22.7%) – These drivers predominantly engaged in speeding behaviors, driving 15 mph over the speed limit on freeways and/or 10mph over the limit on residential streets. Males represented about 60% of Speeding Drivers.



(22.7%) – These drivers predominantly engaged in speeding behaviors, driving 15 mph over the speed limit on freeways and/or 10mph over the limit on residential streets. Males represented about 60% of Speeding Drivers. Distracted and Aggressive Drivers (17.3%) – These drivers predominantly engaged in both distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors.



(17.3%) – These drivers predominantly engaged in both distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviors. Distracted Drivers (15.0%) – These drivers reported engaging in distracted driving behaviors such as texting while driving.



(15.0%) – These drivers reported engaging in distracted driving behaviors such as texting while driving. Impaired Drivers (1.3%) – This group reported they predominantly engaged in impaired driving.



(1.3%) – This group reported they predominantly engaged in impaired driving. Most Dangerous Drivers (2.4%) – While the most dangerous group of drivers consisted of only a small percentage overall, they pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users, as they reported engaging in all risky driving-related behaviors. About 60% of the Most Dangerous Drivers were male.

Only four in 10 surveyed falls into the “Safe Drivers” category, meaning over half of drivers engage in one or more dangerous driving behaviors.

“It isn’t possible to control another driver’s behavior. But being aware that the holidays can bring added stress and tension, as well as increased distractions and traffic congestion, can help keep you safer this holiday season,” Hitchens said.

To avoid the risks of dangerous driving, AAA recommends being courteous and patient on roadways. Planning ahead to reach your destination at the intended time, and disengaging with aggressors are also advised.