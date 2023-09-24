DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Heart Association held its 33rd Annual Greater Dayton Heart Walk today at Day Air Ballpark to raise money and promote healthy living.

The walk is a signature event of the American Heart Association promoting physical activity and aiming to change the story of heart disease and stroke in the Miami Valley.

All proceeds will go toward funding research and education involving the reduction of heart disease and stroke.

Each donation also helps create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents, and the mechanical heart pump which helps extend the life of patients.

Audrey Starr, the executive director for the Dayton American Heart Association says they’re still adjusting post pandemic.

She also says after the 2-mile walk, participants had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of different activities.

“We have a kids zone sponsored by Dayton Children’s. We have a Hero Hub recognizing survivors and caregivers sponsored by Universal One Credit Union. And we have some hula hooping fitness. We have some Zumba. We had some different things you could do on the field.”

Day Air Ballpark saw two health walks this weekend, with the ALS Association also hosting Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday.