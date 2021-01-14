Ohio health leaders address vaccine shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio health leaders say we are seeing a vaccine shortage, however, Governor DeWine says he’s been in talks with the Biden administration about fast tracking more doses to Ohioans.

One of those ways is moving to larger vaccination sites in addition to individual smaller sites to ensure all rural and urban areas have access.

“The big picture on vaccines is that we don’t have enough but as of today, we have to deal with the scarcity of it,” said DeWine.

As Ohio moves into the 1B group, DeWine acknowledges there is indeed a severe shortage of vaccines available. Next week, 100,00 vaccines will be distributed to 750 provider locations across the state. Depending on delivery date, Ohioans 80 years and older can get their dose beginning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Health leaders in the Miami Valley say the vaccine shortage could be due to several reasons.

“When you look back we’ve only been doing this for four weeks, that’s it so still pretty new at this and a lot of those centers that will be setting up their abilities to distribute are also pretty new,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Dr. Colon said something that the whole Miami Valley community is excelling at as a community is the communication between the departments, getting everyone on the same page. The foundation to ensure that could possibly be the most important and will help other aspects fall into line once little kinks are figured out. Dr. Colon says this is definitely a learning experience for everyone involved.

“One of the things we need to do better at is a better predictability of what’s coming,” said Dr. Colon. “Once we have that great pathwork of things like how much you’re receiving on this date we can start planning better. The number of individuals that fit those categories grows each and every week, we want to be sure that we can receive that supply and deliver it, but have a reliable supply chain that’s going to be coming.”

For any of the groups that will become eligible to get their dose, you will need to schedule an appointment absolutely no walk-up’s are welcome. Click here for the state’s department or find more information or your local health department.