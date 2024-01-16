DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When temperatures fall in the single digits, it’s important to be mindful of the amount of time children are outside, and how they’re dressed for the elements.

Spending too much time in frigid temperatures can expose children to hypothermia.

Amy Schopperth, trauma program manager at Dayton Children’s Hosptial, recommends limiting the amount of time children are outside and regularly checking on them while they are.

Schopperth recommends dressing children in more layers than usual, including leggings underpants, long sleeved shirts and sweatshirts to help trap heat.

If they are walking to school or a friend’s house, be sure to have them wear extra socks and even a spare pair of shoes to keep them warm throughout the day

Schopperth says to look for coloring of checks, ears, toes and fingertips for signs of frostbite.

“If it starts to look white and kind of waxy looking or even kind of like a light yellow or light gray color and kind of a shiny, waxy color, that’s going to be a concern for frostbite,” she said.

Schopperth told 2 NEWS Dayton Children’s had 10 cases of frostbite last year, but none of them needed to be admitted for treatment.