DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a gas leak that prompted evacuations on Monday, Greenville Fire Department is urging residents to sign up for the Code Red Alert System.

The Code Red Alert System is available for all residents of Darke County. Alerts allow officials to easily communicate and update residents during emergency situations.

Greenville used the system on Monday to notify people to evacuate during the gas leak. Fire officials say the alert was for a one-block radius through the Darke County EMA.

A second alert was sent out once it was safe for people to return to their homes.

Residents can register for the free system by clicking here.