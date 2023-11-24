DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Organizers of the 51st Grand Illumination in downtown Dayton Friday evening say the event was a “successful” kick off to the holiday season.

After a tumultuous end to last year’s festivities, event organizers were eager to offer the community the chance to celebrate together at an event that typically draws 10 to 20 thousand.

Activities began around 3 p.m. with live music, rides, and later, the tree lights. Thousands of families and people were in attendance.

“You know, we just love to support the city when everybody’s getting together. We love community, we love rides and figured we get out here and celebrate the holidays as a family,” said Chris, a paradegoer.

This year’s tree was donated by a Huber Heights resident. Following the tree lighting a 7 p.m., a parade of floats created by community organizations road through downtown.

“The city of Dayton mayor and the mayor, city commissioners as well were on a float. We have a lot of our performers that were performing earlier in the night. Are providing some festivities, some music. We had Dayton Silent Disco come out and Mike’s Bike Park. So, we had a really a lot of really cool, interesting floats,” said Jessica Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

According to Sands, there were more than 50 thousand lights featured in the parade.

This weekend, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is encouraging community members to return downtown to shop small for Small Business Saturday.