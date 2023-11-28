DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Giving Tuesday always follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On this day, non-profit organizations worldwide look to their community for support in fundraising.

One local organization, St. Vincent de Paul, is hoping to reach their goal of $10 thousand in donations to buy chairs for the people they serve.

“That way we’re able to give the give our guests, give our men, women and children in shelter the dignity to sit down while they’re enjoying a meal or we’re working with our case managers to find housing or waiting for any number of appointments,” said John King, relationship manager at St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton.

For those who want to help, but can’t afford to make a monetary contribution, experts say to consider the impact of your time.

“Whether it comes to people’s treasure, their talent, their time, all of that is super valuable so that we can best serve those 500 guests here at St Vincent de Paul,” said King.

Before you make a donation, it’s important to vet the organizations to ensure your dollars make their intended impact.

“There is a lot of fraud out there, and so there’s a lot of I call them copycat organizations. So the name might be really similar to a well-known organization. I always tell people, take a step back, do your research, make sure you’re doing your homework, because you know, you just don’t want to be caught in a scam of some kind,” said Michelle Lovely, senior vice president of The Dayton Foundation.

The Dayton Foundation helps people looking to donate to charities and nonprofits by vetting their legitimacy. But they, too, encourage people to donate more than dollars.

“Because I always tell people to. Don’t forget, if you don’t have the funds to do, there’s lots of volunteer opportunities. There’s lots of other ways that you can help an organization than just through, you know, through your money,” said Lovely.

For more information on making donations with a big impact this holiday season, visit our guide on safely giving featuring tips from The Dayton Foundation.