DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine has signed an executive order regarding gender transition surgery for minors.

Effectively immediately, no minor in Ohio can go through gender transition surgery.

In addition to the executive order, DeWine also announced these two measures:

Protections against hospitals and clinics giving medicine to adults with no prior counseling or basic standards of care; forming teams to support an individual’s desire for gender-affirming care

Gathering data on gender dysphoria and treatments in order to make more informed decisions on a state level

This announcement follows DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 last week.

“I believe the parents, not the government, should be making these crucial medical decisions for the children,” said DeWine.

DeWine promised after the veto that he would issue an executive order to tackle at least one part of the legislation.

“When I really started looking at this, these were some holes that were clear to me that needed to be filled,” said DeWine.

Doctor Mark Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University, says DeWine seems to be focused on the parts of the legislation he himself is concerned with.

“DeWine only bans surgery. He doesn’t say anything about hormones, puberty blockers, and so forth. So, he is trying to take a chunk of the legislation and run with that, and at the same time he is also saying he wants to increase the research,” said Clauson.

Clauson warns Ohioans that this is one step of a long journey that the legislation could take, and it could possibly end up in court.

“But I think Ohioans certainly need to know that probably this is going to be the future. In some way, the Ohio legislature or the governor, the executive, or maybe the courts in the future, are going to have to deal with this issue. It’s too big to ignore,” said Clauson.

DeWine did not make any announcements regarding other parts of the bill, specifically those dealing with transgender athletes competing in school sports.

He has also said he doesn’t know if these conditions will be enough to sway Republican lawmakers, who say they have enough votes to override DeWine’s HB 68 veto.