WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local congressman has taken further steps to improve child care at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Congressman Mike Turner was able to get a new School Age Children Center for WPAFB included in the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The center is part of the congressman’s continued efforts to expand child care at the base, according to a release. Funding for the Child Development Center at WPAFB was first secured last year.

The School-Age Children Center will be for kids up to 12 years old. The new center will accompany a preschool center. Turner said the total funding between the two facilities exceeds $50 million.

“So, we’re expecting state-of-the-art, wonderful facilities,” Turner said. “Parents will have the confidence that their kids will be getting the attention they need while they’re serving their country and contributing to our national security.”

Turner said the funds are highly competitive because people look to the quality of facilities at bases to determine if additional missions should be located there.

“So this helps not only the families that are there, their children, but it also helps us to be able to secure future missions for Wright Patterson Air Force Base,” said Turner.

Turner said the NDAA will be marked up by the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, June 22. It will then have to go through the House and Senate and then get a signature from President Biden.

The preschool center will soon be under construction, according to the congressman. For more information on child care at WPAFB, click here.