Fund works to save Glen Helen Preserve

YELLOW SPRINGS (WDTN)- A recently established fund is hoping to help save Glen Helen Preserve in Yellow Springs.

Due to current economic conditions, Antioch College, the owner of Glen Helen, has announced that they’re unable to continue maintaining the nature preserve.

“Save the Glen” was created to purchase the preserve and transfer ownership to the Glen Helen Association.

Contributions to the fund will go 100% toward the benefit of Glen Helen with 80% towards a purchase and 20% to the GHA Endowment for future operations of the Glen.

For more information on the fund and how to donate, click here.