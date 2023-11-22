DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since 2007, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has offered free rides to the community as an alternative to drinking and driving.

The rides are offered through Uber, and since the program started, they have provided more than 10,000 free rides to county residents with their “Arrive Safe” program.

“When someone is arrested for this or, you know, they’re handcuffed or put in the backseat of a cruiser and they’re taken to jail,” said Mat Heck, Montogomery County prosecutor.

The free ride program is part of an effort to have zero alcohol-related traffic deaths over Thanksgiving weekend.

Sergeant Gordon Cairns with the Dayton Police Department says it’s important to be accountable for your guests this holiday. Especially those who are drinking.

“You don’t want to just let them leave after having some drinks and potentially causing or being part of the cause of their injuries or somebody else’s injuries,” said Cairns.

The free rides will be offered from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.