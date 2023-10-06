*The video above shows previous coverage of the event from 2022 *

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have an unwanted appliance laying around, you might be able to dispose of it for free.

Montgomery County residents can visit the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Appliances can be dropped off until 7 p.m. on Friday or between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Appliances being accepted at the drop-off event include air conditioners, refrigerators, stoves and water heaters.

Residents have to show proof of residency to take part in the event.