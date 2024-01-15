DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Franklin City Schools announced last week that a new officer is joining the force to detect explosives and firearms in the district.

Future K9 officer Maggie is a Springer Spaniel who will not only sniff out weapons but will provide emotional support to students and staff. She will begin her training soon.

The Franklin Board of Education voted to move forward in a partnership with the City of Franklin after School Resource Officer Jake Lacon presented the opportunity to work with K9 Maggie.

Franklin City Schools shared the news in a post on social media.