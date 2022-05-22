DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Fleurs de Fête” returned to Carillon Historical Park on Sunday, May 22 after a two-year hiatus.

According to the Facebook event page, guests sampled more than 200 selections of wine and food from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Guests also enjoyed live music and a silent auction.

The event has been on a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, and the organizers were excited to be able to return this year for its 29th year.

All proceeds from the event will go to the non-profit Dayton History which educates children about the city’s history.

