DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Last year, more than 4,600 adults and children experienced homelessness in Montgomery County, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Having a place to stay that is home, that is safe, it’s warm, and you have enough food. So many of us at some level take it for granted. And there’s so many in our community that don’t have that luxury,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commissioner.

According to the Homeless Solutions Policy Board, this figure has increased by 12% from 2019 to 2022. Last year, 80 people died after experiencing homelessness.

“They were real people. They’re not just a number. They’re sons, they’re daughters, they’re fathers, they’re mothers, cousins, neighbors, former neighbors, workers,” said Rice.

Rice is a member of Homeless Solutions who says rising rent prices are a leading factor driving homelessness. A lack of affordable housing makes it harder for a person to get out of it.

The board is working to shorten the length of time someone is homeless by identifying those people faster and connect them with resources right away.

“We would like it to be, you know, one single night and then we find a solution. We don’t want people long term in that,” said Rice.

The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is recognized as National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The board holds a vigil each year on this day; but they say the work to end homelessness is year-round.

“Let them let us lift them up and remember them the other 364 days of the year as well,” said Rice.