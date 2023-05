SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Warren County caught fire overnight, prompting fire crews to respond.

Firefighters responded to a house on Lownes Court in Springboro for a report of a house fire, Springboro Police told 2 NEWS.

It is not known at this time if anyone was home during the fire or if anyone was injured. The cause behind what started the fire is unknown as well.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about what may have started the fire and if anyone was hurt.