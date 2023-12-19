DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital has been earmarked for a $2 million federal grant to fund a new behavioral health crisis center.

Congressman Mike Turner was the primary sponsor of the hospital’s request for federal funds.

The project proposals drawn up by President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Deborah Feldman competed for the funds against other national organizations.

The plans include early intervention and prevention services, outpatient services, acute care services, crisis, inpatient services doubling the beds from 24 to 48, and outpatient care.

Once the 2024 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Budget becomes law, the hospital will be able to use the money to build its new facility.

“This is a two-million-dollar ear mark, it makes a huge difference in our ability to ensure that all the services we need are in this building,” said Feldman.

According to Dayton Children’s officials, the facility will serve as a critical regional training site for students from at least 20 Ohio counties who are pursuing a range of behavioral health credentials. The new building will also create a combined 159 new, permanent jobs.

The crisis center is expected to open in early 2025.