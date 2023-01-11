DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Travelers were stuck in limbo at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of flights were delayed and canceled nationwide. A computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed thousands of flights across much of the country, including several local ones.

The waiting left many people nervous, including one woman who was heading to Florida to take care of her sick friend.

Several airlines worked to ease the burden caused by the travel disruption. United Airlines issued a waiver for passengers at certain airports, allowing them to avoid paying change fees or fare differences.

An airport spokeswoman says travelers should call their airline for the most accurate information about their particular flight.