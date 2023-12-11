DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Email threats made by an alleged Russian group outside of the U.S. has local schools on high alert.

At least 52 districts across Ohio received the emails on Sunday, Dec. 10.

These threats first started in schools in California, then quickly spread to Texas, and then to Ohio, catching attention of the FBI.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the situation after learning schools in the county were threatened.

“As far as like the sheriff’s office goes and talking to a lot of my counterparts in Miami, the police chiefs, most of us all did the same thing, which was have a very large presence at all the schools this morning,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Dayton Public Schools, the largest in the county, says they are also on high alert.

“This is unfortunate that we have created a scare, a nationwide scare, that takes away from the instructional focus for schools around the country,” said Dr. David Lawrence, interim superintendent at Dayton Public Schools.

Lawrence shared that only 60 to 70% of students were in class today following the threats. Parents were made aware of the threats around 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We sent an alert out saying, hey, we think this is not credible. We think school is safe and we’d like to see tomorrow; we have extra security resource officers at each building and we’re working in coordination with the Dayton Police Department, the city things police department. And we’ll just continue to stay vigilant,” said Lawrence.

Northern counties are now reportedly also receiving similar threats. Law enforcement does not believe they pose serious harm to students or staff.

The FBI is currently investigating the situation.