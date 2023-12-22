DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported a fatal crash Friday evening involving a horse driven buggy.

Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 detailing a crash on State Route 49 in Liberty Township. The crash occurred north of Oregon Road.

According to the sheriff, preliminary investigations reveal that Trey Frech, 24, of New Paris, was driving a 2016 white Chevy sedan northbound on SR-49 at the same time John Schwartz, 24, of Celina, was traveling southbound with his family in a horse driven buggy.

French allegedly went into the southbound lane to pass a northbound van, and struck the buggy head-on. French was reportedly ejected from his vehicle.

French was airlifted from the scene and transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. Schwartz was transported by Celina EMS to Mercer Health in Coldwater; he was treated and released.

According to the sheriff, traveling with Schwartz was his 7-month pregnant wife Elizabeth, 26, son John Jr., 3, and Roseanne, 1.

Elizabeth was transported to Mercer Health and was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. John Jr. was transported to Mercer Health. Roseanne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horse was seriously injured in the crash and later passed.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. This crash remains under investigation at this time and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

2 NEWS will update this story as new information becomes available.