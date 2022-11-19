Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family Services held a contest for students and awarded some on Saturday.

Twenty students were honored Saturday at an award ceremony for submissions in a contest in art, essay and video at The Mandalay in Moraine. Students that have been chosen as winners were able to attend an Awards Breakfast, starting at 9 a.m. and have two guests until the end of the ceremony, at 11 a.m.

Students in 3-12th grades were able to participate in the contest, which final entries were due on Friday, Oct. 28.

Winning students were able to receive awards and prizes, according to the event’s website.

2NEWS reporter Kelley King emceed the event.