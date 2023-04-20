XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, April 20, Family Promise of Greene County will join its affiliates nationwide in celebrating its fourth annual Giving Day.

Located on Detroit Street in Xenia, Family Promise of Greene County provides services for homeless families across the county. On Giving Day, they raise awareness and support for families battling homelessness through a 24-hour online campaign.

This year, community members are asked to “Give an Hour” for Giving Day. Family Promise said this could be an hour of time volunteering, donating an hour’s worth of salary or even spending an hour raising awareness of homelessness.

For more information about Family Promise and Giving Day, click here.