SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven-year-old Drew Evans has grown up with the love of bulldogs all his life. For his birthday, all he wanted was to collect money from his friends and family so he could donate it to a local non-profit organization called BadA** Bulldog Rescue.

“We had two bulldogs all of our lives and we lost our last one of them. Margaret passed away in July. She was 14,” said Kim Evans, mother of Drew.

Sunday, Drew got the surprise of a lifetime, gaining not only one best friend, but two. Just in time for Christmas.

“I was going to ask for a real-life dog from Santa, but instead I asked for a little toy dog because I know dogs like little toys like little puppy dogs,” said Drew.

The Evans family flew in from South Carolina to adopt Ellie and Chase, two bulldogs found together as strays in Cincinnati.

“Very, very skinny. I mean, their legs were even wobbly. They were just in horrible shape. They actually had told us when we got them that they thought they had neurological issues, but we got them to the vet the very next day,” said Staci Lovy, a non-profit organizer.

Lovy said it means a lot for her and the organization to see something like this happen.

“I knew I was going to cry, but this is what we want for our dogs. A family that will jump on a plane and fly to Ohio to adopt two dogs, you know, they already love our dogs as much as we do and that’s all we want,” said Lovy.

This Christmas the Evans family will be filing their hearts with not only joy but with gratitude as well.

“So, so grateful for all the work that they do. And we will continue to support them in any way we can,” said Kim Evans.

If you’re interested in adopting, fostering or donating to the cause, you can visit the BadA** Bulldog Rescue website.