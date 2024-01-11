DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Less than 24 hours after a vacant house fire left another family displaced in Dayton, residents speak about their experience watching the flames.

Displaced homeowner April Lawson says when she got home from work on Jan. 10, she thought she smelled smoke but thought nothing of it. Hours later, neighbors were banging on her door telling her the house next door was on fire.

Neighbors say flames engulfed the entire street as the vacant house collapsed. Due to heavy winds, the fire extended to Lawson’s house causing significant damage.

Carleeah Brown lived in the neighborhood for less than a year and says she can’t believe how close the fire was to her home.

“The kids were watching in the window like, wow. I watched the house collapse, they watched the house collapse,” said Brown.

Residents say they have seen multiple unhoused people entering and exiting the vacant homes, looking for a place to get warm. Brown says she believes that’s how the fire started.

2 NEWS reached out to the City of Dayton regarding the issue of vacant homes. They declined to comment at this time.

Fire Captain Brand French with Dayton fire says the weekend bitter cold temperatures are a concern for the department. He recommends unhoused people turn to proper shelters to get warm instead of using vacant homes.