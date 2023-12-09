DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of children in Ohio don’t have their own bed to lay down in each night. Three organizations in Dayton are teaming up to raise awareness and solve this problem so kids can receive the gift of good sleep.

Around 50 children and their families gathered at the University of Dayton RecPlex Saturday morning to receive free beds.

The beds are provided through the annual Hope to Dream event put on by Secret Smiles of Dayton, the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Morris Furniture.

“This is what collaboration is all about, and it’s really a point of pride, I think, to our Dayton community, because this is just one example of how many of these things happen in our great town here,” Morris Furniture Chairman Larry Klaben said.

Kids without their own beds often sleep on couches, floors, or shared beds with other family members. A good night’s sleep is proven to lead to better school performance and better outcomes for children.

“Having a bed is a tremendously important thing for kids in our community,” Tom Kelley, president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, said. “It gives them security, it gives them independence sometimes, it gives them a building block and thinking about their future.”

Each child in attendance received a bed outfitted with a frame, mattress, sheets, pillow, blankets, teddy bear and more.

“It’s a great community effort that we are appreciative for, and our family, so grateful to have the beds,” said Jamar Smith, a father in attendance. “That way they’ve got beds in their room now, you know, more sturdier beds.”

Since Hope to Dream started 22 years ago, nearly 9,600 beds and cribs have been provided to kids in the Miami valley.

Right after the beds were revealed, volunteers prepared the beds for delivery so that these kids could sleep in them this very night.

“To know that tonight they will be in a warm bed of their own and able to dream big dreams is really special,” said Tracy Janess, president of Secret Smiles of Dayton.

This was just one of several bed distributions that Secret Smiles provides throughout the year. To learn how you can support the organization, click here.