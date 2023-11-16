FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A memorial service for a fallen K-9 was held on Thursday, Nov. 16.

K-9 “Fury” was involved in a crash with two other officers on Saturday, Nov. 11. Police say Michael Thomas Sims is suspected of speeding and driving the wrong direction on a highway.

Fury was taken to a vet after the accident where he later died.

The driver in the crash has been charged with assault of a police dog, and two counts of felonious assault for injuring the other two officers in the crash.

Services were held at New Vine Church, followed by a procession led through Franklin.