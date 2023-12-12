DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Experts say that drug use increases during the holiday season, and one of the most accessible options can be the most deadly.

Prescription drugs bought and sold through the black market, aka fake pills, are often laced with deadly doses of fentanyl.

“And one of the things about over-the-counter medication that people need to be mindful of is there is a trend right now for what’s called fentanyl to be laced within medication that’s bought on the street,” said Dan Suffoletto with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

According to former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, in the last three years, there have been around 40,000 more overdose deaths nationally per year.

“The way it’s being distributed increasingly is too embedded and pills that are made to look like other drugs like Xanax, Percocet, Adderall, and, you know, things that are probably called study drugs,” said Barr.

Though Montgomery County health officials see the issue, the county is down on overdose deaths 4.1% from this time last year.

“We know those numbers change on a daily basis. So, we want people in Montgomery County to know they don’t have to go through the holidays alone. Even if you’re not here and nearby to your friends or family, we do have resources,” said Tina Rezash Rogal of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) of Montgomery County.

ADAMHS and PHDMC recommend keeping Narcan on hand in case of an emergency.

If you need help with addiction or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24-7 ADAMHS Crisis-Now number at 833-580-2255.