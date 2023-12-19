DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Another city in the Miami Valley has voted no on proposals for a new gas station.

Fairborn’s City Council met on Monday, Dec. 18 to discuss the possibility of a Wawa convenience store. The meeting was supposed to happen in August but was pushed back at Wawa’s request.

Residents in opposition to the gas station told 2 NEWS the proposal would disrupt a quiet and private community. The nearest home to the site would have been just 100 feet away.

“We’re being surrounded by these monster gas stations,” said Joan Walker, Fairborn resident.

Other residents thought the business could yield positive change for the neighborhood.

“It’s going to improve that whole corner. We’ve had more problems with that empty building than we will with a business in there,” said Alice Sowders, Fairborn resident.

Residents got to share their concerns in a public forum before, in a five-to-two vote, the city council rejected the plans for a Wawa on 600 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

2 NEWS reached out to the Fairborn City Council for an interview, but they declined.