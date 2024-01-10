DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent study from Purdue University found that ChatGPT, a popular AI app, presents wrong answers 52% of the time.

The findings follow researchers asking the program questions from a popular computer programmer website. Incorrect answers were delivered to more than half the questions.

“ChatGPT may generate incorrect information anytime and anywhere,” Tianyi Zhang, assistant professor at Purdue University.

Following the results of the study, Zhang advises the Artificial Intelligence tool should be used sparingly and not for complex tasks.

“I think it is not a bad idea to get inspiration from ChatGPT. But if you want to make an important decision, you need to be very careful,” said Zhang.

Universities like Purdue are working to educate students and staff about the benefits and drawbacks of AI.

“It’s just an incredibly transformative moment for us in education,” said David Wright, University of Dayton director of academic technology and curriculum innovation.

Wright says he urges students as well as staff to double-check their work, as they have found that ChatGPT might scramble to find answers to information it does not have knowledge of. This leads to incorrect information and wrong answers being delivered to end-users.

“What we are clearly stressing is to not rely so heavily on ChatGPT, because we now know that it is able to have this process called ‘hallucination’ so it just sort of randomly generates information when it realizes it’s running out things it does know, it’ll start making up things,” said Wright.

Wright says educators and students should utilize and learn from these types of tools, relying on them as a learning aid rather than a robot that does all the work.

“I don’t think there is a reason not to be able to write something, turn it to ChatGPT and then ask it to improve the quality of that writing because in a way that helped you understand maybe there was a deficiency of what I was doing and I’m learning how to write that much better,” said Wright.

The University of Dayton told 2 NEWS they will be exploring the use of AI in education further, with discussion meetings set for next week.