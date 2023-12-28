DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new year comes with new developments, and bigger expansion for the world of artificial intelligence.

Experts say AI can play a vital role in helping them catch criminals. But these criminals are also using AI.

“We’ve all been along for kind of the roller coaster ride as well, seeing how those shake ups have rippled through industry. And there’s been some combination of fear and excitement embracing this technology and also trying to guard against this technology,” said Brendan Englot, Director of Artificial Intelligence, Stevens Institute of Technology.

The use of AI can allow experts to approach threats faster, but it’s also helping criminals find vulnerable people faster as well.

“Both forces are going to be using AI in their favor. So, you know, on the good guy side, you know, we’re going to be looking to AI to, you know, get to determinations faster and find threats faster. And at the exact same time, the bad guys are going to be pulling, you know, to find victims faster and get through that data,” said Shawn Waldman, CEO, Secure Cyber Defense.

This year, Huber Heights experienced a ransomware attack, and the Ohio Lottery recently reported they were also the victim of a cyber-attack.

These attacks are creating discussions about whether they could become more frequent in 2024.

“I think as things evolve; I think you’ll see the attacks increase because they can get everybody can get to everything faster. So, it’s a race for who’s fastest,” said Waldman.

Waldman says it’s important to remain vigilant, slow down, and be careful, when exploring new AI technology.