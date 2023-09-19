DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking for a husband, TikTok has a suggestion for you: Go for a nerd!

This unconventional advice has taken the internet by storm, thanks to a video posted by podcaster Isabel Brown.

In a viral TikTok, which has now been viewed over five million times, Brown makes the case for why nerds make excellent partners — but what’s behind this newfound fascination?

One relationship guru suggests that geeks, or those seen as the outsiders, have a unique perspective when it comes to relationships. They’ve spent their fair share of time observing how jocks and “cool guys” may mistreat or neglect their partners.

While these popular individuals may be appealing on the surface, geeks have had a front-row seat to witness what not to do in relationships.

Over time, geeks have learned valuable lessons about how to treat people well, with kindness, empathy and respect. They understand the importance of communication, compromise and supporting their partners in pursuing their passions. This wisdom is not just theoretical; it’s often born out of personal experiences and the desire to create healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

So, TikTok-ers say if a guy owns a lightsaber, if he purchased a wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or has an unhealthy relationship with Lego….You should consider running to the altar with him!

While the idea of marrying a nerd might not be everyone’s cup of tea, social media users and relationship experts alike are emphasizing the positive attributes that often accompany geeky passions.

Ultimately, the key to a successful relationship lies in compatibility, shared values and mutual respect. Whether you’re into lightsabers, wands or Lego, the most important thing is finding a partner who makes you happy and supports your journey through life’s adventures.