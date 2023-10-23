DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, Oct. 23, a free screening of a World War II documentary will be held in Dayton.

“Dear Sirs” is set to air on PBS later this fall, but the Montgomery County Veterans Commission is sponsoring an early film screening on Monday at ThinkTV in Dayton.

Organizers hope that the screening will encourage veterans to share more of their stories.

“If people are comfortable with sharing that with family members now, I think I know the family members would appreciate that and appreciate understanding about their service and what they did for their country,” said Cassie Barlow.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to send an RSVP email to cassie.barlow@soche.org. The screening will be held at 6 p.m.

