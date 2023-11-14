DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new early learning facility is coming to East Dayton, supporting families with high-quality childcare.

Miami Valley Child Development Centers, Inc. (MVCDC) broke ground on its $12 million

Lincoln Hill Early Learning Center at 401 Nassau Street on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

Currently, over 2,300 children under the age of five live in the area. Besides MVCDC’S two other sites, only eight other licensed center-based and childcare providers exist there.

The project will provide high-quality childcare and education for families that normal would not have access. The facility will be able to accommodate up to 250 children.

Local leaders gathered together in celebration of the 30,000 square foot facility, which will be ran by MVCDC. Inside, it will feature 14 specifically designed, age-appropriate rooms as well as indoor and outdoor play spaces. Students will learn about nutrition, urban gardening, and more.

Chairman of the MVCDC board spoke at the event about the impact of this center on the future of young learners, something that’s been in the works for years.

“We like to say we are difference makers, that we’re helping families achieve their hopes and dreams. I can’t imagine a more noble enterprise and calling. That’s why we’re here today, to celebrate the realization of a big hope and dream for East Dayton that’s been in the works for nearly a decade,” said Feldmiller.

The Lincoln Hill Early Learning Center is expected to be open by Spring of 2025.