DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The holidays are a time for family gatherings, and experts say those may be the best opportunities to pay close attention to elderly loved ones.

Confusion, not retaining information, and changes in personality may be signs of Alzheimer’s. Rather than brushing off these symptoms as “old age,” experts say to keep a closer eye.

“When we’re sitting together for three, four hours at a time and our loved ones are asking us the same questions every 30 minutes over and over again… it becomes a lot more obvious then that something’s not right here. This is not the auntie I remember,” said Local Alzheimer’s Assocation Program Director Dayna Ritchey.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 220,000 Ohioans are living with disease. That number is expected to increase by nearly 30,000 people by 2025.

Charlene Chattams was the primary caregiver her for mother Ethel in the last four years of her life. Ethel suffered from Alzheimer’s, which her daughter believes she hid symptoms of for years.

Chattams, now a caregiver and volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, believes the biggest mistake for them both was not reaching out for help sooner.

“You need to talk to somebody. Quit trying to doctor your parents on your own. That’s the worst thing you can do for them,” said Chattams.

Ritchey says they too watched their mother’s struggles with the disease.

“Really the straw that broke the camel’s back was on Thanksgiving,” said Ritchey. “My mom tried to go to Thanksgiving lunch at 3 a.m.”

Loss of balance and general clumsiness are also red flags to lookout for.

“You may see more spills and more bruises, people taking tumbles. And it’s really kind of that depth perception or peripheral vision that’s being impacted and that’s the sign or symptom of dementia,” says Ritchey.

There are treatments that can delay the effects of the disease, but early prevention is key for success. Once the disease has passed the first stage, doctors can offer little help.

“If we put our head in the sand and we don’t tell our doctor what we’re dealing with because we don’t want to get diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, we may miss that window altogether when a treatment could possibly help us and extend that higher quality of life,” said Ritchey.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a free 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900. Support groups, guidance for legal and financial planning, plus family care consultations are also available at no cost.

Visit the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association’s website for more local resources, information and support.