TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new information on a crash that injured a Trotwood police officer.

According to the crash report, investigators suspect marijuana or other drugs to be a factor in the crash.

On Dec. 14, a car reportedly hit a parked police cruiser before the driver veered off the road. The incident occurred on Little Richmond Road between N. Union Road and Olive Road.

The cruiser was responding to another crash in the area.

The officer inside the cruiser was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2 NEWS requested an update on the officer’s condition but has not yet heard back.