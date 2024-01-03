DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In response to the recent assault on a Dayton Public Schools bus driver, the district has released a statement regarding future policy violations.

District leaders say the purpose of the new policy is to create a safer environment for DPS employees, especially bus drivers. Part of the change includes more serious consequences for policy violators, including criminal charges filed with the police.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says he too wants to send a message to parents:

“I urge all parents, especially this time of the year, starting a new year, to remain calm and respectful in their interactions with school, with school staff, with teachers, and with bus drivers. It’s no secret, I think, that what we see here is our society has seen a decline in mature behavior.”

Mar’tia Franklin was indicted by a grand jury on a felony assault charge for attacking the bus driver. She is set to enter a plea at her next court appearance, scheduled for Jan. 11.

Their statement can be read here:

In response to the recent assault on a Dayton Public Schools bus driver, the District will be changing the way it addresses individuals who violate DPS policies moving forward. Previously, the District issued trespass notices and only involved police for any subsequent violations. Moving forward, the District will immediately involve the police and file criminal charges for any policy violations. Examples of violations that would warrant police involvement include but are not limited to a member of the public boarding a bus without authorization, threatening an employee, and being on District property without permission. This proactive change aims to enhance the safety and security of all Dayton Public Schools employees, with a focus on safeguarding bus drivers. As stated previously, any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and well-being of DPS employees will not be tolerated. We would like to thank all who have shown support for the bus driver involved in last month’s incident, and we continue to wish her well as she recovers.