DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved crash in Dayton.

A crash involving a Dayton police officer occurred at 3:41 p.m. at the intersection of West Third St. and Robert Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A police cruiser and two other vehicles were involved.

The off-ramp from I-75 to Third St is currently closed. Police are currently on scene near the Third Street Bridge.

Officials on scene told 2 NEWS that four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including 3 civilians and 1 officer.

This incident is currently under investigation.

