DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — With deer gun season underway this week, hunters are already heading out to the woods.

But something is affecting this year’s hunt: Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

CWD was first diagnosed in a wild deer in Ohio in December 2020 in Wyandot County.

“Chronic wasting disease is always fatal to deer,” said Dr. Don Cipollini, Wright State University professor of biology.

The disease, like mad cow disease, is deadly for deer. It is one of the largest threats to deer populations. The disease effects a deer slowly, as the defective proteins replicate itself, and can be transmitted through body fluids, dead or alive.

“So, when you get these defective proteins, these prions, transmitting this defective nature to other proteins. It causes these neurodegenerative disorders,” said Cipollini.

CWD damages the brain and is typically a slow-acting progression in loss of control of the body until death. As a result you can see symptoms in deer.

“Just sort of confused, look like appearances. Not being able to feed properly or walk properly or maybe milling around in circles. This is often then accompanied in later stages of disease with just atrophy of the muscles. So, the animal will look weakened,” said Cipollini.

There is no strong evidence that the disease can transmit to humans who consume CWD meat. However, it is advised by the CDC not to eat meat from an infected deer.