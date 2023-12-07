DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The first day of Issue 2’s legalization is a bittersweet day for dispensaries.

Though it is now legal for adults 21+ to possess marijuana, no medical dispensary can legally make recreational sales.

Recreational marijuana sales will be managed by the newly established Cannabis Control Division which will regulate the sale of non-medical cannabis in Ohio. This new division still has to iron out details on licensing and processes for dispensaries to have the legal ability to sell.

Those with medical cards cannot purchase recreational cannabis from dispensaries and will still follow rules in place by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (OMMCP).

Local dispensaries say they have been preparing for an increase in business by adding staff, products, and security for when it becomes legal to sell recreationally.

Tracey McMillin, chief operating officer of Pure Ohio Wellness feels the industry will only explode once recreational use is fully in place.

“I think it will do like it’s done in other states. And I think it’s a really exciting time to be in this industry. I think it’s an exciting time to be in Ohio and watch this grow and see all the different ways it can help people,” said McMillin.

The Ohio House’s version of HB 86 would give the green light to medical dispensaries selling recreational marijuana soon. As it stands now, it may not be until next September that happens.