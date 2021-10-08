DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Women’s Auxiliary of the Ohio Baptist General Convention will host a Diaper and Baby Wipe drive on Monday, October 11.

According to a release, the event will take place at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 3801 Fairbanks Avenue in Dayton from 11:30 am to 1 p.m.

The group is accepting donations of baby wipes and diapers of any size.

Those who wish to donate will not even need to leave their cars, the release said. Individuals are asked to pull into the church parking lot where volunteers will take donated supplies directly from the vehicle.

The release said that all supplies will be donated to local organizations offering help to families in need.

For more information, call (937) 268-6737.