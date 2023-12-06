DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For decades, athletic trainers have played a crucial role in optimizing performance and reducing injury risk for athletes of all levels.

According to the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, athletic training is one of the fastest growing occupations in the country. But the need for quality trainers is at an all-time high.

There’s a growing emphasis on athletic safety following highly publicized incidents like Damar Hamlin’s collapse, and locally, Ebonie Sherwood’s near-deadly episode at Stebbins High School.

“It shows the need. It certainly last January when we saw what happened in Cincinnati, put a spotlight, for better or worse, on the athletic train profession. Or me, as a professional, almost 30 years it was for the better,” said Dr. Michael Weller, graduate athletic training program director at Cedarville University.

The secondary school level has the greatest need for athletic trainers. In September, Dayton Public Schools was experiencing a shortage of athletic trainers but has since contracted a new provider.

The district released this statement:

Currently, the district has one full-time and one rotating trainer through Go4HealthCare. All other athletic trainer needs are fulfilled on a per diem basis. In addition, the district utilizes two physicians from Five Rivers Health Centers to attend if Go4HealthCare cannot provide an athletic trainer in time.

Athletic trainers themselves think part of the issue starts with schooling, and the duration of time spent in a program.

“We have to go to an accredited program, which is now a master’s program. And that’s been part of the issue with the shortage is we moved to a master’s program. So, there’s this little bit of a period of time here where we were an increased need for athletic trainers,” said Eric Newman, athletic trainer at Northmont High School.

Experts say educational programs and certifications are vital to filling the growing need. Cedarville began the first cohort of their own Master of Athletic Training program in 2022 to equip students to meet the demand.

“And so, in our program, in the Master of Athletic training, our athletic training students are not just taping angles. They’re not just evaluating patients. They’re suturing, they are casting. They are learning high level skills,” said Weller.

If you or your student athlete notice any signs or symptoms of something that isn’t right, see your trainer immediately.