DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local union has successfully urged Dayton city councilmembers to add housing to the list of items Issue 9 funds.

The Dayton Tenant Union has been advocating for more funding to help those struggling with the cost of living and the rise in evictions.

Issue 9, first passed in Nov. 2106, currently funds Preschool Promise, repaved roads, improved parks, mowing vacant lots, and more.

Virdis Green, a member of the Dayton Tenants Union, was among many advocating for $2 million per year for housing as part of Issue 9. This amount was requested to help support the legal assistance needed for those fighting eviction cases.

“We can get evicted if we try to get our rent in escrow. We can get evicted if we ask for a housing inspector to come look at our home. So, we’re looking to fix those issues,” said Green.

Dayton Tenant Union organizer Destiny Brown says the presence of an attorney really matters in terms of decreasing eviction filings and improving the overall health of housing in the community.

“In over two decades of representing tenants. I can tell you that having a lawyer representing them makes all the difference,” said Debra Lavey, attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc.

Lavey also shared the legal disparity that 84% of landlords have representation, to the only 4% of tenants.

The Dayton City Commision ultimately decided to allocate $650,000 to housing under Issue 9.

The Spring election is set for March 19. Issue 9 will appear on the ballot as a renewal income tax.