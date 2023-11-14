DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Dayton Public Schools were gifted science kits and laptops at an event on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The distribution benefitted students with disabilities through the Department of Exceptional Children.

In partnership with AT&T and Center of Science and Industry (COSI), these students received free Microsoft Chromebooks and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) kits, called a Learning Lunchbox.

All COSI Learning Lunchboxes provide activities aligned with Ohio’s learning standards tailored to a specific theme, such as Space created in collaboration with NASA.

Event organizers also hosted a “cloud” science experiment for the children in attendance.

“It was an experiment with dry ice. You take dry ice, and you add hot water to the dry ice. I’m not a scientist or a researcher, but I can tell you that it creates a cloud,” said Maria Jones, director of corporate giving at COSI.

COSI’s educational outreach team chose Dayton as an underserved area to support.