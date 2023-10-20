Video above: Cashless RTA starts now: How to use Tapp Pay for your fare

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will adjust bus service starting Sunday, Oct. 29.

Periodically, the Dayton Regional Transit Authority will change bus routes to accommodate construction and the needs of the community.

Adjustments will be made to Routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 19, 43 and the North Community Connector.

Route 2

The Hope Center will now be served from Burroughs Drive, instead of Benson Drive. The Hope Center stop and the stop at Lexington Avenue and Rosedale Drive will shift by one minute.

The westbound trip from Wright Stop Plaza to the stop at Third and Broadway streets will also adjust by one minute.

Route 4

The westbound trips from the Eastown Hub to the stop at Linden Avenue and Smithville Road will be adjusted by one minute.

Also, the westbound trip from Wright Stop Plaza to the stop at Third and Broadway streets will shift by two minutes.

Route 7

The southbound 7:54 a.m. trip from Wright Stop Plaza will shift to 7:56 a.m.

Route 16

The southbound 7:57 a.m. trip from Wright Stop Plaza will shift to 7:54 a.m. and the north and southbound trips between 3-6 p.m. will adjust by one to two minutes.

Route 19

Route 19 will see the biggest change, as it returns to the normal route along Lamme Road between Alex Bell Road and Belle Isle Drive. Route 19 was rerouted in January 2023 due to bridge construction on Lamme Road.

The following stops will reopen along Lamme Road: #3023, #3025, #5178, #3078, #5179, #3080, #3026, #3077.

Route 43

All morning A and B trips will shift to 10 minutes later to allow for better connections for workers around the Dayton International Airport.

North Community Connector

The eastbound 5:14 a.m. trip from the Northwest Transit Center will shift to 5:12 a.m.

The westbound 5:26 p.m. trip will adjust to 5:28 p.m. for the stop at North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road.

The new changes begin Oct. 29. You can find more route information at www.iriderta.org.